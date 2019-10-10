Duo accused of vandalism, hitting victim with own car

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities say two women were arrested after an incident at Evergreen Terrace Apartments in Johnson City.

Johnson City police arrested Diona S. Edwards and Jemiah S. Joy, both 19-years-old, on Wednesday.

Police say Edwards and Joy were involved in an altercation with another person at the apartments. According to JCPD, Joy vandalized the victim’s vehicle and Edwards struck the victim with her own vehicle as they were leaving the scene.

Joy was charged with felony vandalism and Edwards with aggravated assault.

Bond was set at $25,000 for Joy and $50,000 for Edwards. An arraignment hearing has been scheduled for Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, and sports alerts right at your fingertips, download the free WJHL News app! Available from Google Play and the App Store.