JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day in May raised $3,000 for the Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

On Monday, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation presented the grant with funds raised to the hospital.

“Dunkin’ wants to give back to the communities we serve, and it was incredible to see the outpouring of support from our guests to make their coffee run count for the kids,” said Emilly Bartels, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager.

The grant will reportedly help fund programs like ‘Camp Never Quit’ and ‘Camp Firefly’ for pediatric patients with cancer and patients and community members that have experienced the loss of a loved one.

“Difficult or unexpected events like surgery, illness and hospitalization can be challenging for kids to process and it robs them of the simple joys of being a kid. These grants from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will fund programs to provide kids with a sense of normalcy, comfort and support when they need it most,” said Bartels.