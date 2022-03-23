JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The spring season is finally here, and so is a brand new Dunkin’ Donuts drink!

According to a release from Dunkin’, the coffee company encourages customers to stop by one of their locations for the new Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew Drink.

Topped with an assortment of flavors, Dunkin’ said the cold brew features, “the perfect blend of slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew and rich salted caramel flavor.”

The release stated Dunkin’ is also rolling out a new roasted tomato & hummus toast for the mid-day menu and a new roasted tomato & avocado toast for breakfast.

“Either way, you slice it — these portable toasts pack the flavor into every bite,” stated the release.

(PHOTO: Dunkin Donuts)

Guests can stop by a local Dunkin’ Donuts location for a free medium cold brew when they sign up for Dunkins’ award system, DD Perks.

For more information on Dunkin Donuts’ new offerings, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.