Dunkin’ Donuts donates $2,500 to Ballad Health Foundation for childhood cancer research

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – Dunkin’ of Tennessee and Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation teamed up Tuesday, Sept. 14 to grant a check to the Ballad Health Foundation.

The organization powered by Dunkin’ presented $2,500 to the Ballad Health Foundation at the Niswonger Children’s Hospital that will go toward childhood cancer research, according to a press release.

This followed a July campaign that aimed to raise funds for children battling illness or hunger.

The Gold Joy Dunkin’ Joy Fundraiser donated $1 for every Gold Joy Donut purchased. The event took place from July 1-15 at participating restaurants.

