JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The region’s only children’s hospital received a more than $7,000 donation from Dunkin’.

On Tuesday, Dunkin’ announced it had donated $7,364 to Niswonger Children’s Hospital thanks to guests and local franchisees.

The Dunkin’ Shine Gold program raised funds with guests being invited to donate $2 to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Donations were accepted from July 19 through Aug. 5. Everyone who donated received a free “Gold Joy Donut” in recognition.

“Grant funding will help enhance child life programming spanning from art, music and integrated therapy programs to electronic gaming equipment and specialized camps that provide joyful experiences and environments for patients and their families,” a release from Dunkin’ states.

The Shine Gold program began in 2021, and since then, Dunkin’ and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation have given more than $1.2 million to children’s hospitals to improve the lives of children battling illness, the release states.