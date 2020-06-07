Dungannon VFD: Hiker rescued from Devil’s Bathtub

Duffield, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say one hiker was rescued after getting injured at Devil’s Bathtub in Southwest Virginia.

The Dungannon Fire Department was dispatched to Devil’s Bathtub to assist Fort Blackmore Fire Department following a call for that hiker on Saturday.

The following was posted to the Dungannon Fire Department’s Facebook page.

“Dungannon Fire Department was dispatched to Devils Bathtub to assist Fort Blackmore Fire Department with a hiker possible broken ankle. Units 202 and 203 responded to assist along with Duffield Fire and Rescue, and Nickelsville Fire Department. Subject was safely rescued and brought out. Great job to all Departments.”