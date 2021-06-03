Dungannon, Va. homes without water due to ‘major’ leak

DUNGANNON, Va. (WJHL) – Residents of Dungannon, Virginia may be experiencing a lack of water due to a major leak.

According to a post from the town, officials are a “aware of a major water leak and PSA has turned the water off.”

As of Wednesday night, repair crews are attempting to locate the leak and “isolate the issue.”

The post states residents could be out of water service until an undetermined time on Thursday.

Anyone who has been without water since 7 p.m. Wednesday may contact town hall in order to get necessary water.

