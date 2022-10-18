BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash involving a dump truck closed Bluff City Highway Tuesday afternoon, according to Bluff City Police Chief Greg Depew.

Authorities responded to the incident near Lakeview Drive and town hall around 12:45 p.m. to find that the dump truck’s bed had come up and snagged a power line, taking down four Century Link poles.

First responders transported the driver to the Johnson City Medical Center, but he was “alert and conscious” at the scene, Depew said.

Police expect the road in that area to be closed for at least two hours as crews work clean up the scene.

