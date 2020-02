SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Duffield Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad is issuing a warning to drivers after conducting their third water rescue in two days.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Jerrell, the rescue occurred near the 7900 block of Rye Cove Memorial Road.

No injuries have been reported at any of the department’s three rescues.

The department is issuing a PSA to all drivers to avoid any standing water they may come across.