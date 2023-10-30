BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A popular donut franchise is opening its fourth Tennessee location at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee.

A release from Duck Donuts states the locally owned and operated franchise will host a grand opening Saturday at 7 a.m. The new 2,000-square-foot store is located at 424 Pinnacle Parkway, Suite 258 in the Plaza Shops.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As part of the grand opening celebration, the first guest in line on Saturday will get a free dozen donuts each month for a year. Duck Donuts will give the next 50 guests “the Sprinkling Happiness Package, two dozen donuts and a bucket of coffee, for a future visit.”

Duck Donuts is “known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made to Order” donuts, the release states.

The owners are no stranger to the restaurant scene in the Tri-Cities. John Williams, Lydia Depew and Kent and Gayle Williams also own Dino’s Restaurant in downtown Elizabethton.

Duck Donuts started out in North Carolina beach towns in 2007 and features beach themes inside. Since beginning franchise operations in 2013, Duck Donuts has grown to more than 135 locations in 25 states and other countries.