BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A line of people waited to receive their made-to-order donuts from the newly opened Duck Donuts on Saturday.

Duck Donuts officially opened Saturday morning at the Pinnacle shopping center.

Owners told News Channel 11 that one family had camped outside of the store since Friday at noon, waiting to order their donuts.

“Everyone seems to be excited to have something new like this in town,” said co-owner, Lydia Depew. “We are a new concept to this area: warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts that are completely customizable. So, everyone’s been very excited, very nice.”

Donuts aren’t the only sweet treat offered at the shop. They also have items like coffee, ice cream and sandwiches made to order.

Duck Donuts’ staff said they’re excited to be located at the Pinnacle and are looking forward to the busy holiday season.