JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mixed in with a baker’s dozen of new franchises, Duck Donuts announced that three new locations would be coming to the Tri-Cities soon.

According to a press release from the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company, 13 franchise partners signed on to open their own Duck Donuts during the second quarter of 2022. Locations in 10 different states were listed, including a new signee in Johnson City and two in Bristol, Tennessee.

“We’re very excited to welcome our newest franchise partners to the Duck Donuts family and look forward to strengthening our footprint across the United States,” Eric Lavinder, Duck Donuts’ chief development officer, said in the release. “We are confident that through their enthusiasm, passion for the brand and experience, this group of franchise partners has the ability to launch and manage a very successful business.”

The chain focuses on hot, made-to-order donuts and offers a wide array of toppings for each guest to customize. The exact locations of the upcoming franchises have not yet been announced.