DSW in Mall at Johnson City to close mid-November, mall ‘in discussions’ with potential new tenants

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In an email to shoppers, one shoe store in the Mall at Johnson City announced it will be closing in November.

Designer Shoe Warehouse sent an email to Johnson City shoppers Sunday, alerting them to the store closure. The email indicated that the last day of business will be on November 14.

News Channel 11 has reached out to DSW and is waiting on a response.

When we reached out to officials at the Mall at Johnson City, we received the following statement Monday afternoon.

“Along with our more than 90 national, regional and local retailers, we continue to focus on providing a dynamic experience for our guests with a mix of retail, dining and entertainment options, including events and activities throughout the year. As for the closing of DSW, it provides an opportunity to bring new tenants to The Mall at Johnson City. Our leasing team is in discussions with potential new tenants to fill the space and we will announce plans when we are able.” Ashley Grindstaff, General Manager of The Mall at Johnson City

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.