Drug Task Force arrests 2 in Greene County for allegedly selling meth, among other charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Third Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF) joint investigation led to the arrest of two Mosheim residents in November for distributing methamphetamine.

DTF obtained search warrants for the 200 block of Humbert Lane on Nov. 6 and arrested Travis Tunnell, 45, and Kim Cansler-Tunnell, 46, on the following charges:

Possession and/or distribution of methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule I drug with intent to deliver

Felony possession of drug paraphernalia

Tampering with evidence

Investigators reportedly uncovered illegal narcotics from the scene during the arrests.

Agencies that assisted during the arrest and search warrant included the Greene County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Hawkins County Narcotics Unit.

The District Attorney General’s Office, the Greeneville Police Department and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department assisted throughout the investigation.