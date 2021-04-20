Drug take-back events to be held across Tri-Cities region Saturday

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. & Va. (WJHL) – April 24 marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and the Tri-Cities region has plenty of upcoming local events where residents can dispose of their unwanted medications.

Drug Take Back Day is a national effort from the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration to keep prescription drugs off the street and prevent overdoses.

Sites across the U.S. will collect and dispose of leftover, expired and unwanted drugs.

You can learn more about the national effort by clicking here.

To find a collection site near you, click here.

27 law enforcement agencies within 50 miles of Johnson City will be collecting medications Saturday. You can click here to see that list.