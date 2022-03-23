ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – In an effort to battle drug addiction and the tradelines that addiction can result in, a new drug prevention center has been constructed in Carter County.

The new space was opened by the Elizabethton and Carter County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. The facility will offer programs such as Narcan training for adolescents and adults, as well as youth mental first aid.

“Our programs have just grown and grown throughout the years, and so we are very excited to be able to have the second space. This space will be more for training and opportunities for the community to come in and learn more about prevention efforts, trauma, all kinds of different programs,” said Executive Director Jilian Reece.

The new training center will be located at 328 East Elk Avenue.