KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Aquatic Center (KAC) is hosting a “Drool Party” this weekend to give canine friends a chance to take a dip in the pool, and this year’s event marks one decade of the party.

The event kicked off Saturday and continues Sunday at the KAC’s outdoor water park. Organizers said the two-day format is a first this year and aims to celebrate the 10-year milestone.

Food trucks lined the parking lot and a number of dog-related vendors were on site with grooming tips and more. KAC program coordinator Madison Gump said the pool saw more than 150 dogs Saturday morning alone.

“It’s something a little bit different for them,” she said. “So, we’re glad that we can invite them out at our last time being open for the season and just let them enjoy the pool as well.”











Photo: WJHL

Admission to the party is $5 per dog and free to owners. Animals must be up to date on all vaccinations and records are required to register, according to the KAC. There’s a limit of one dog per person and the dog’s handler must be over 18 and have a leash.

The Drool Party continues on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.