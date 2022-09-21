JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Drones lit up the sky over East Tennessee State University on Wednesday night as the university celebrated the International Day of Peace.

The show involved more than 100 drones synchronized with music.

“I think it shows that ETSU is here that we are a part of the larger community and that we want to come together and celebrate the university and celebrate who we are,” said ETSU faculty member Joy Fulkerson.

The International Day of Peace was sanctioned by the United Nations in 1981.