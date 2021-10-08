Drivers should expect closures, delays on West State of Franklin Road

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As part of Johnson City’s West Walnut Street Redevelopment Project, work crews will be replacing sewer lines on W. State of Franklin Road beginning Monday.

Drivers will face lane closures, detours and delays during the work, including during the night, which is expected to end Friday, Oct. 15.

Traffic will be impacted between West Watauga Avenue and Buffalo Street. Traffic impacts will include:

Closed lanes in both directions 24 hours a day

Detours for eastbound traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as needed

Closure of the center lane

Drivers must turn left when entering W. State of Franklin from Sevier Street

Drivers must turn right when entering W. State of Franklin from Commerce Street

Sidewalls along W. State of Franklin will be impacted

Drivers are urged to use caution and observe posted speed limits when in the construction area if an alternative route can not be found.

More information on the redevelopment of West Walnut Street and construction updates can be found on the city’s website.