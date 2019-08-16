Drivers at BMS react to Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 Sports Reporter Jesse Krull was at the track Friday where he spoke to NASCAR drivers about Dale Jr.’s plane crash.

Monster Energy Series driver Martin Truex Jr. said, “It’s really a blessing, they’re like family to me, it was definitely scary. I can’t imagine the thoughts that went through their head and what they’re thinking right now, but I’m glad everybody’s okay.”

Jesse was also able to speak with driver William Byron, who said, “Immediately my heart kind of sank and I had just seen Dale the day before, so it’s tough, you just don’t know, but that’s a huge blessing and it kind of helps you put things in perspective for sure.”

John Hunter Nemechek, an Xfinity Series driver told the media, “Prayers out to him, Amy and Isla and everyone involved in the crash it, no one wants to see any of that here in NASCAR, we’re a family.”

