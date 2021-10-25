Drivers advised to avoid South Roan, Quarry Road area after crash closes lanes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A spokesperson with the Johnson City Police Department advised that travelers avoid the South Roan and Quarry Road area following a crash Monday morning.

The road closure extends from Plymouth to Quarry Road and is expected to be cleared by 9 a.m.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car, according to officers on scene.

The car driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.