Driver with medical emergency crashes into vacant Bristol, Tenn. building

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Bristol, Tennessee Fire Department said a driver having a medical emergency crashed into a vacant building Friday morning.

According to fire officials, the driver, who has not been identified, was at the light at Piedmont and State Streets when that driver went through the red light and crashed into the building.

The driver was taken to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment.

There was no word on injuries as of Friday afternoon.

We’re told the building the driver crashed into was undergoing renovations for a new business.

No further information was immediately available.