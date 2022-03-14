GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was transported to a hospital early Monday after a tractor-trailer hauling White Claw hard seltzers overturned on Interstate 81 in Greene County.

An overturned tractor-trailer was reported on northbound I-81 at MM 19 around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The driver of the truck was transported to Johnson City Medical Center via Highlands Emergency Air Rescue.

The driver’s condition is unknown at this time. No other injuries were reported.

The left lane and shoulder remain blocked. Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director Heather Sipe said crews remained on scene as of 8:30 a.m. as they work to clean up the truck’s cargo from the side of the road.







Crews work to clear pallets of White Claw hard seltzers from the side of I-81 in Greene County Photos: Greeneville/ Greene County Office of Emergency Management

A diesel fuel spill from the overturned truck has been contained, Sipe said.

Traffic backups are still being reported on the northbound I-81 as of 8 a.m. The left lane and shoulder are still blocked but traffic is moving through the right lane.