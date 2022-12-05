KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Area Transit Services (KATS) is making changes to accommodate its shortage of drivers.

A release from KATS states services will temporarily be reduced “due to a shortage in the number of drivers.”

KATS will temporarily discontinue Routes 5 and 6 starting Tuesday, Dec. 6. Instead, a hybrid route will take their place to keep service in the most-used destinations. The updated route information can be found by clicking here.

The shortage is being seen nationwide, KATS stated, as the American Public Transportation Association reported that 92% of public transit agencies are having difficulty hiring.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“KATS is dedicated to providing the best and most reliable service possible, regardless of limited personnel,” said KATS Manager Chris Campbell in the release. “We apologize for this disruption and are working hard to return the two routes to normal as soon as possible.”