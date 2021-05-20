Driver killed when car crashes into South Holston Lake on Wednesday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — State troopers say one person was killed and another was injured when a vehicle went off a road and into South Holston Lake.

The crash happened Wednesday evening on U.S. Highway 421 at Friendship Road.

According to a preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Buick Lacrosse driven by Shane Elswick, 18 of Abingdon, was traveling south on U.S. 421 when it left the roadway while negotiating a curve, went down an embankment, and overturned before coming to rest on its top in the lake.

The highway patrol says Elswick was killed and a 17-year-old passenger was injured. The extent of the passenger’s injuries is unclear.