TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A driver is dead after a crash in Southwest Virginia Sunday evening.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), the single-vehicle crash occurred at 8:24 p.m. on Route 637 in Tazewell County.

The VSP reports a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was heading north when it approached a curve in the road. The vehicle reportedly ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver was identified as Lindsey Deel, Jr., 35, of Bandy, Virginia. Deel died at the scene.

According to the release, Deel was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

As of Friday, the crash is still under investigation.