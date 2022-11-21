TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) have identified a person killed after a crash on icy roads in Tazewell County last Thursday.

According to a release from the VSP, troopers were called to a crash near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401 around 6:40 a.m. Police report a Toyota Tacoma was stopped on U.S. 460 after an earlier crash, and the driver had gotten out of the vehicle.

While the driver was out of the Toyota, a Jeep Wrangler reportedly hit the driver and the truck.

The driver, identified by the VSP as David O. Lee, 51, of Tazewell, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured. According to the VSP, charges are pending in the crash.

An initial release from state police on Thursday stated that icy roads were being investigated as a possible cause. Both the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and Richlands Police Department posted on social media Thursday warning drivers of icy conditions.

As of Monday, the crash remains under investigation.