Driver injured after falling asleep, overturning vehicle on I-81 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A single-vehicle crash has sent one person to the hospital after the driver fell asleep and drifted into the median without his seat belt on.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver of a Chevy Impala was driving southbound on I-81 around 4:30 a.m.

The report says the Impala’s driver was falling asleep and drifted into the median around Mile Marker 32.

The Chevy overturned and eventually came to an “uncontrolled rest” in the median.

The driver was not wearing his seat belt.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center.

The driver, who is from West Virginia, is reportedly being charged with failure to maintain lane.