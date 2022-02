ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A driver was taken to a hospital after crashing into a church in Abingdon.

According to the Abingdon Police Department, a vehicle crashed into the Abingdon Baptist Church on West Main Street around 6 p.m. Friday.

The crash caused a canopy to collapse on top of the vehicle.

As of 7:10 p.m., the right-hand, westbound lane of Main Street remained closed, according to Abingdon police.

The crash remains under investigation.