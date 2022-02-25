NORA, Va. (WJHL) – Officials say that a school bus with around a dozen children on board caught fire Friday afternoon.

The Dickenson County bus driver had all of the children out of the bus and had extinguished the fire by the time emergency crews had arrived, according to the Sandy Ridge Fire Department Fire Chief Roy Harris.

Harris stated that the alert came in around at 3:39 p.m. after a fire started in the engine of the school bus.

There were no injuries from the incident and a second bus was dispatched to pick up the children and take them home.