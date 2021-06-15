Driver dies after fiery June 1 crash in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man who was flown to a hospital with serious injuries sustained in a fiery crash in Tazewell County earlier this month has died, according to police.

Virginia State Police said Tuesday that Gerald G. Shelton, 79 of Pounding Mill, died on June 9 at Johnson City Medical Center, where he was transported following a multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 on the evening of June 1.

Shelton was driving east in a Nissan Titan when he swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle going the wrong way, lost control, and crossed into the westbound lanes where his vehicle struck a Chevrolet S10 which overturned, according to state police. The Nissan then struck a Peterbilt tow truck, causing the fuel tank to rupture. Both vehicles caught on fire.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to a hospital with serious injuries while the driver of the tow truck was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

