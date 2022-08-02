JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was charged after a crash in downtown Johnson City Monday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Roan Street.

One person received minor injuries in the crash, the JCPD reports.

A driver was charged with “running a red light as well as some drug-related charges,” according to the JCPD.

News Channel 11 has requested the identity of the person charged.

On Tuesday, a News Channel 11 crew found what appeared to be damage to a traffic pole at the intersection. Signage was bent, paint was missing and a crosswalk device was no longer on the pole.