BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A driver has been charged after a crash in Bristol, Virginia involving two work trucks Monday morning.

According to Officer Connor Marshall of the Bristol Virginia Police Department, a white Chevrolet Silverado was heading west on Old Airport Road around 9:10 a.m. when it traveled through a red light at the Bonham Road intersection.

The truck collided with another white Chevrolet Silverado in the intersection, according to Marshall, who was on the scene of the crash.

Photo courtesy of the Bristol Virginia Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Bristol Virginia Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Bristol Virginia Police Department

Marshall told News Channel 11 that in addition to the driver, there were multiple passengers. However, no injuries were reported in the crash.

The driver of the truck that traveled through the red light was issued a summons following the crash, police report. He was charged with failing to obey a traffic light.