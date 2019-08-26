Driver airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries in Chuckey crash

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department says a driver was airlifted to Holston Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Chuckey.

We’re told the crash happened in the 16000 block of Horton Highway. Crews arrived on scene just after 7:15 p.m.

The driver was alone in the car.

The road is shut down at this time.

You’re urged to use an alternate route.

We’re told the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating. We’ve reached out to them for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 11 for updates.