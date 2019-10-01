Driver airlifted after ‘serious’ crash near Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was flown to a hospital after a “serious” crash near Bristol.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Tuesday afternoon on Old Jonesboro Road near Valley Pike Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the drivers was airlifted to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured according to the sheriff’s office.

SCSO crash investigators are on the scene and the road remains closed.

