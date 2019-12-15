Drive-through nativity scene in Downtown Kingsport to affect traffic

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The second annual Come to Bethlehem: A Living Nativity event in Downtown Kingsport happens tonight from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The event is presented by the collective churches of Church Circle.

Courtesy of the City of Kingsport.

A press release from the City of Kingsport said this event is a drive-through event with a pedestrian path offered.

The only vehicle entrance will be East Sullivan Street from the intersection of East Sullivan and Center Streets. All streets feeding into the event line-up route will be closed. There will be a right hand only turn exiting Church Circle. Parking is available at any of the Church Circle churches for those utilizing the pedestrian path, the path entrance will be on East Sullivan Street. City of Kingsport

“All road closures and traffic detours will be in place by 4:30 pm and will remain closed through the duration of the event. Directional signage for the event entrance will also be in place,” the release said.