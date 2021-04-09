Drive-by shooting suspect sought by Church Hill police may be in Kingsport area

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are seeking the location of a suspect connected to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week in Church Hill.

The Church Hill Police Department says Isaiah Jose Nieves, 19, should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Police have charged Nieves with four counts of felony reckless endangerment and have connected him to a drive-by shooting that happened Tuesday.

Isaiah Jose Nieves is wanted by the CHPD in connection with a drive-by shooting. If you see him or know his whereabouts call 423-272-7121 or 911. Considered armed and dangerous; Do not approach. pic.twitter.com/u8NJqMtQP6 — Church Hill Police (@chillpolice) April 9, 2021

Nieves is believed to be in the Kingsport area and has contacts in Church Hill and Johnson City, according to the police department.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Hawkins County Central Dispatch at 423-272-7121 or 911 or email chpdtips@churchhilltn.gov. Police say Nieves should not be approached.