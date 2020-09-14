Drive 10 laps around BMS this Wednesday for $50

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — If you’ve ever wanted to go for a drive on the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway, now is your chance. And you can do so under the lights, too.

For $50, you can take 10 laps around “The Last Great Colosseum” as part of Speedway Children’s Charities’ Laps for Charity event.

The event will take place this Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Those wishing to take part must register online by 3 p.m Tuesday.

Participants must also sign a waiver in order to take a spin around the track, including drivers and passengers.

Visit the event’s web page to register and for more information.

