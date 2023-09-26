JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Are you a fan of vintage fashion? Whether it’s shoes, jackets, hats or another item that feeds your needs, one upcoming event hopes to have you covered.

‘Dripfest’ is returning to Johnson City. The inaugural event brought so much popularity and interest that Jamarius Hairston, the organizer, decided to host it again.

The event is slated for Saturday, Sept. 30. It will be held under the Farmers Market Pavilion in Downtown Johnson City from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hairston sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities to talk about his expectations for the event this time around.