Drama camp wrapping up at Indian Trail Intermediate

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A first-of-its-kind summer camp is wrapping up this week at Indian Trail Intermediate School in Johnson City.

The incoming 5th through 8th-grade students in the two-week summer theater camp are putting on the finishing touches ahead of their Thursday night performance for family and friends. Rehearsal seems to be going well.

“Our theme is ‘Viva LaFrance’, and this Thursday night at 6 p.m., we will have our showcase cabaret performance for friends and family and anyone in the community who would like to join us at Indian Trail and see these kids put on a great little show,” Director and Instructor Becky Edminsten said. “A lot of fun, French flavors and language, customs, should be a lot of fun.”

This gives the students a chance to learn about France, French customs, history, language and more. Many of the students knew very little about it before this two-week program.

Edminsten added, “I had told the kids that Napoleon would be featured in our finale number, and we’d need somebody to play Napoleon, and one of the students said ‘Oh, Napoleon Dynamite?'”

It also gives the students hands-on knowledge about putting on a show and what goes into the production.

“If you want to do a great job, put on a great show, it is a lot of work. And I think they are finding that out in a fun and exciting way,” Edminsten said.

The final program will be presented Thursday at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at Indian Trail Middle School and is open to the public.