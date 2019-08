ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Bicyclists on the Watauga Road Section of the Virginia Creeper Trail are urged to use caution Tuesday morning.

According to an alert from Abingdon city officials, a drain line across the trail in that section will be relocated, starting around 8 a.m.

The work is expected to be finished by noon, and flagmen will be onsite diverting people on the trail onto a gravel driveway that goes around the work area.