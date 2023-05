KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Theater is thriving in the Tri-Cities, especially musical theater.

In Kingsport, The Lamplight Theatre is putting on another exciting performance geared towards children.

The production is called “Doctor Why” and there are a few more shows you can catch in the Model City.

There is a show Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m. or 7 p.m.

A final performance will be held Sunday, May 14 at 3 p.m.