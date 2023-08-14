BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jamie Bartley has been named chief medical officer of Bristol Regional Medical Center (BRMC), according to a release from Ballad Health.

The release said Bartley has more than 15 years of leadership experience, including his most recent position as medical director for Ballad Health Medical Associates’ hospitalist service line. In that role, he was responsible for clinical oversight, quality improvement and compliance among hospitalists within the medical group, the release states.

“I’m excited to embrace this opportunity to serve the Bristol community, and continue this hospital’s legacy of providing award-winning care,” said Bartley. “I am grateful to Ballad Health’s leadership and the Bristol Regional Medical Center board of directors for entrusting me to succeed in this role.”

Bartley began his new role on Monday, where he’s leading the medical staff of BRMC, a 312-bed hospital that serves East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Bartley said in the release he’s eager to build relationships with the medical staff at Bristol Regional.

“I’m looking forward to working more closely with the exceptional physicians and medical staff at Bristol Regional, and together, upholding the highest standards of healthcare excellence while embracing innovation and compassion on behalf of our patients,” he said.