JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Enuf and the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Research Corporation teamed up to launch an initiative that encourages high school students to submit a video highlighting their originality.

On Thursday, leaders with the upcoming Be Original campaign released details surrounding the student-led effort, which will reward two high schools with the most participation with $1,000 each to fund an event.

To participate, students can submit videos and pictures HERE that showcase originality, such as talent in artistic visualizations, music, hiking, sculpting and more.

Prizes include a free T-shirt for the first 100 participants, and another prize includes free tickets to ETSU’s spring concert featuring Miranda Lambert.

At the end of the campaign, students will have the opportunity to show off their talents during a celebratory event on April 27 in the D.P. Culp Student Center.

“This is a great example of how ETSU is focused on workforce development,” said Dr. Stephen Marshall, a professor and the chief marketing officer of the ETSU Research Corporation. “Students need the opportunity to practice the work before entering the industry. This gives students in the Department of Media and Communication and high school students the chance to understand how marketing communications work.”

For more information on the Be Original campaign, CLICK HERE.