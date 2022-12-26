WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of vehicles were seen lining up outside of water distribution sites on Monday after officials declared a state of emergency due to line breaks throughout Washington County, Tennessee.

In photos taken by News Channel 11’s Katie Simpson, cars can be seen gathered outside of Lamar Elementary School to receive a case of drinking water.

Photo: Katie Simpson, WJHL

Photo: Katie Simpson, WJHL

In a press briefing on Monday, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy declared a state of emergency for his county in order to activate local resources. Water line leaks throughout Jonesborough and the surrounding county have caused significant disruptions to water supply and left some residents without service.

From 7-9 p.m., distribution centers at Lamar Elementary School and Grandview Elementary School will distribute cases of bottled water to each vehicle that arrives. Water was donated by local Walmart and Food City locations.