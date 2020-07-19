Dozens of semi-trucks join funeral procession to honor Hawkins County man killed in excavator accident

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Five days after 43-year-old Chris Williamson died in an excavator accident, dozens of semi-trucks, dump trucks, and others paid their respect.

The funeral procession began at the Broome Funeral Home in Rogersville and drove to Oak Hill Cemetery in Kingsport.

Corey Hall, Williamson’s son, transported Williamson’s body in a Ford F-450, a truck Williamson bought a month ago.

Hall spoke with News Channel 11 and told us his father went out in style, and Hall sends thanks to the multiple police departments and companies who partook in the event that honored and remembered his father.