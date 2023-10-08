ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A quilt show took place at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park this weekend for free, where quilting enthusiasts saw plenty of displays and demonstrations.

The 28th annual Sycamore Shoals Stitchers Quilt Show was spread across three days and featured several types of quilts, such as antiques, wall hangers, holiday-themed pieces, minis and more.

Each year carries a special challenge for those competing in the quilting contest. This year’s theme was polka dot fabric with hearts; and a twist—no red or pink could be used.

Head of the quilt show Patricia Dobes told News Channel 11 that each year is exciting because they never know what kinds of quilts will come through the door.

“We never know what we’re going to get, somebody says, ‘Oh, my grandmother had that in her basement’,” she said.

“We had one, it was [dated] back to the Civil War, where they hid it underneath a water trough to keep the soldiers, whether they were a Yankee or Confederate, from finding that family heirloom. So there’s a lot of history of them.”

Dobes said lots of quilters find meaning and a story to tell in their pieces, which makes them all the more beautiful.

“It’s very nice. Everybody has a story everybody wants to share, and it’s very meaningful I think, to all of us that are in our Sycamore Stitchers Quilting group, that we embrace them. We embrace the community, and we just love to hear the history so we can pass it on to others.”

A full list of events and more information can be found on Sycamore Shoals’ social media.