Dozens gather to honor unclaimed veteran at funeral

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A hero was laid to rest Monday, honored by many who never knew him.

David Louis Grenier died on November 6 at the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and served in the Vietnam War. He died unclaimed, meaning he had no known survivors at the time of his death.

On Monday, veteran groups and members of the community gathered to pay respect to Grenier as he was buried with full military honors.

“Actually, I came up here for a doctor’s appointment, found out about this funeral and I made sure I got here in time, just wanting to be part of it, along with everyone else,” said Vietnam Veteran Charles Young. “He was a Vietnam Veteran, he’s my brother.”

The Carter County Honor Guard, the Dog Tag Brigade, Rolling Thunder and the Kingsport chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America took part in Monday’s graveside service.