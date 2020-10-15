Dozens gather in worship for Fields of Faith event in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Dozens gathered at a student-led praise and worship event at Boyce Cox Field in Bristol, Virginia Wednesday evening.

The Fields of Faith event brought together those celebrating their Christian faith to enjoy a few hours of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has changed the lives of so many in 2020.

“What I’ve heard so many people say about 2020 is that it has been a terrible year for everybody. You’ve had so many cancellations, so many things that you couldn’t do, so many things that you’ve been prevented to do. Tonight, our goal, is to encourage people,” event coordinator Steve Kinder told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais. “We want to encourage people to know that they’re still loved and that they’re still being prayed for, people in our community from all backgrounds and boy, we hope that they get that.”

Gospel music flowed through the hearts of those gathered on the baseball field. A palpable sigh of relief was felt as attendees released the yoke of COVID-19 from their shoulders and accepted only the strength of their faith – even just for a few hours.

Participants enjoyed some gospel music during the Fields of Faith event in Bristol, Va. tonight @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/rifuRAprC0 — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) October 15, 2020

The event was hosted by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes from several high schools across the region.

“It’s an opportunity for all the students and parents and anyone in the community who wants to come and hear those students speak and share their faith,” said Annmarie Price, Senior at John Battle High School.

The FCA handed out 12 special student athlete Bibles in a raffle, aiming to spread the word of Christ during these troubled times.

The lights came on as praise and worship ended. Worship leaders are taking turns sharing testimony of faith in their everyday lives pic.twitter.com/yJcbqMxzHI — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) October 14, 2020

Organizers encouraged social distancing and mask-wearing during the event. Though Virginia is still under a statewide mask mandate, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 63 details that face coverings may be removed to participate in religious rituals.

“We have encouraged mask-wearing. We’re not here to enforce the rules, but we do encourage it. A lot of people are wearing masks, some of them are not,” Kinder told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais.

Over 100 people were estimated to have participated in the event at Boyce Cox Field Wednesday night, and though that estimate was far less people that attended the event in years past, organizers were happy with the outcome, especially during a global pandemic.