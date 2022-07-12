KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens showed up at the Fun Fest Trash Barrel Paint-In to paint more than 400 trash barrels for the upcoming festival.

People of all sorts of ages gathered at the Allandale Mansion in Kingsport Tuesday to prepare the barrels for the nine-day festival.

The barrel painting is a festival tradition and Fun Fest Director Emily Thompson said many families spend all week planning their designs.

“You will run into someone that has spotted their barrel. I know that my child spends the whole entire week trying to find the barrel,” Thompson said. “And so it’s kind of their own little scavenger hunt. And so that’s really cool to see. Number one if they find it is the coolest part.”

Fun Fest will kick off Friday with the Fun Fest Parade and events each day leading up to a performance by Lynard Skynard on July 23.